Occupiers dropped three aerial bombs on Kramatorsk: one killed and woman injured. PHOTOS
On the evening of 7 May, Russian troops dropped three aerial bombs on a residential district of the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region. One person was killed, and another was injured.
This was reported by Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
Aftermath of the attack
The enemy strike took place at 4:49 p.m. The occupiers used three FAB-250 bombs in the attack.
A man born in 1980 was killed. A woman born in 1979 was injured.
An apartment block and three cars were damaged.
Woman rescued from under rubble
The State Emergency Service said people were trapped under the destroyed structures of the damaged building.
Emergency workers freed a woman from under the rubble and handed her over to ambulance workers. Another person was recovered with no signs of life.
"Among those affected was also a frightened dog. Rescuers, together with National Police paramedics, provided it with the necessary assistance," the State Emergency Service said.
During the emergency and rescue operations, emergency workers cleared 200 kg of construction debris and extinguished fires in passenger cars.
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