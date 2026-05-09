Russia has put talks on hold: Kyiv knows what needs to be done to ensure next round is successful, — Ushakov

An aide to the Russian dictator, Yuriy Ushakov, stated that Russia has paused the trilateral talks and linked the absence of strikes on Moscow to the absence of attacks on Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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"For now, there’s been a pause. And no agreement has been reached regarding the next round... Negotiations will likely resume, but it’s not yet clear when. It is clear what each side needs to do before the next round of negotiations. By each side, I mean first and foremost, of course, the Ukrainian side. And it knows what needs to be done to ensure that the next round is successful," Ushakov stated.

Putin's aide also stated that there were no strikes on Red Square, so a retaliatory missile strike on Kyiv is not planned.

"There will be no corresponding missile strike on Kyiv," Ushakov emphasized.

What happened before?

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his willingness to send an American delegation to Moscow for talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

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