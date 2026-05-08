Umerov meets Witkoff and Kushner in US: They discussed POWs and peace

Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov held a meeting in the United States with US President’s Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Umerov reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

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What did they discuss?

According to him, the main focus was on the humanitarian track: the return of Ukrainian prisoners held by Russia. This remains one of Ukraine’s key priorities.

Read more: No peace agreement with Russia is possible without consent of the Ukrainian side, — Fico

"We also discussed the need to step up the diplomatic process and coordinate further steps to achieve a dignified peace. Following the meeting, I reported to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

I thank the American side for the constructive dialogue and support for Ukraine," Umerov said.

Background

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he expected Trump’s representatives to visit Kyiv around late spring or early summer.

Read more: Umerov to meet with U.S. representatives on release of POWs, peace and security, Zelenskyy says