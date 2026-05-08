We expect Trump’s representatives to visit Kyiv in late spring or early summer, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov on the results of his meetings in the United States.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The talks were substantive. We are coordinating the schedule for the necessary visits and expect representatives of the U.S. President to visit Kyiv in late spring or early summer. We hope that this time we will be able to carry out our plans and step up diplomatic efforts," the statement reads.

According to the President, humanitarian issues were discussed, in particular the continuation of prisoner exchanges.

"We are finalizing the details of agreements that can guarantee security. It is important that there is a constructive approach, and we need to move toward peace by strengthening Ukraine and bilateral relations with the United States," the head of state concluded.

Watch more: I instructed Hnatov and Umerov to work out military modalities of cooperation with EU on Drone Deal – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Background

Earlier, media reports indicated that Umerov had arrived in Miami, U.S., for talks.

Subsequently, President Zelenskyy stated that Umerov would hold meetings with U.S. officials regarding the release of prisoners, peace, and security.

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