Umerov arrives in Miami, U.S., for talks – Reuters

Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) and head of the Ukrainian negotiating team Rustem Umerov arrived in Miami on May 7 for a meeting with U.S. representatives.

Reuters reported this, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

An anonymous source reported this. The reason cited is that talks between Russia and Ukraine have "reached a deadlock." Details are not yet known.

Read more: Most difficult period of diplomatic track with US is already behind us. Ukraine really has cards, - Sybiha

Background

As a reminder, the last round of trilateral talks between Ukraine and Russia involving U.S. representatives took place in February. Since then, Ukrainian and Russian representatives have held only separate talks with the U.S. team.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to meet with the Russian side at any moment, anywhere except Russia and Belarus.

Read more: U.S. is more focused on Middle East, so trilateral talks have been postponed, - Zelenskyy