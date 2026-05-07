Umerov to meet with U.S. representatives on release of POWs, peace and security, Zelenskyy says

Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) and head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, Rustem Umerov, will hold a series of meetings with representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump on May 7.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

According to Zelenskyy, the main areas of Umerov’s visit to the United States are the humanitarian track, intensifying the diplomatic process and security cooperation with America.

"We are in constant communication with the American side and are aware of the relevant communication between our partners and the Russian side. We are working to ensure that this helps bring a dignified peace closer and guarantee security. We see that even regarding the ceasefire, the Russian side, unfortunately, is not showing a constructive approach. Third, there are several specific security-related instructions for the NSDC secretary regarding our cooperation with America. Following today’s meetings, I expect a detailed report," he said.

New agreements with European partners are also being prepared under the Drone Deal.

Read more: Ukraine will act fairly – day by day. We offered Russia ceasefire, – Zelenskyy

Background

As a reminder, the last round of trilateral talks between Ukraine and Russia involving U.S. representatives took place in February. Since then, Ukrainian and Russian representatives have held only separate talks with the U.S. team.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to meet with the Russian side at any moment, anywhere except Russia and Belarus.

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