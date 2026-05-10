Russians in temporarily occupied territories are teaching children to see Ukrainians as "terrorists", — NRC

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russia continues to indoctrinate children through so-called "anti-terrorism classes."

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, according to Censor.NET.

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"The Fight Against Terrorism"

As reported, a special lecture on "terrorist activities" and methods of combating them was held for schoolchildren at the Shyrokyivsky Village Club. Formally, such events are presented as safety training. However, according to the NRC, during these sessions, Russian propaganda narratives are systematically imposed on children, in which Ukraine and everything Ukrainian are portrayed as a "threat" or "terrorism."

Read more: Russia is trying to restore Starobeshivska Thermal Power Plant in occupied Donetsk region, — NRC

The occupiers are shaping children's worldview

The NRC emphasizes that the occupying administration is attempting to reshape children’s worldview from an early age and instill loyalty to Russian ideology. Through schools, clubs, and extracurricular activities, children’s understanding of their own country and history is gradually being distorted.

This practice is part of a systematic policy of Russification and militarization of the younger generation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.