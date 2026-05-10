Despite regular attempts to prop up Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s approval ratings at the taxpayers’ expense, opinion polls are showing some very worrying figures for the Presidential Administration.

This is reported on Facebook by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the "Voice" party, according to Censor.NET.

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He recalled that Zelenskyy has repeatedly initiated the "distribution of funds from the budget". This refers to cashbacks, "thousands", and new payments

"This is the graph I believe in. It’s March 2026, and the key point is that the survey isn’t conducted over the phone, but face to face. I see absolutely no way to change the situation now; the only thing they’ll do is keep pouring money from the budget into all this populism, at least to stop it from going any further down…," he noted.

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"And this will end when someone comes along and shows the President that even cashback no longer works, neither from an economic point of view nor in terms of ratings. More precisely, it works to the detriment. Just like, incidentally, all the 'simple solutions' we have been seeing for seven years," the MP added.

However, he did not specify which polling agency conducted the survey, and the graph is from a closed poll, which Zhelezniak publishes in a ‘truncated format’.

According to the published graph, 0.5% more Ukrainians do not trust the head of state than those who do.