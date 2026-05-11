US has not accepted Tehran’s conditions for negotiations

US President Donald Trump has described Iran’s response to Washington’s proposal as "utterly unacceptable".

According to Censor.NET, he made the comments in a post on his own social media platform, Truth Social.

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According to the US leader, he did not specify the details of Iran’s position. At the same time, according to Western media reports, the nuclear programme remains the key issue in the negotiations.

What the US and Iran are proposing

The US is proposing that Iran effectively freeze its nuclear programme for 20 years. This involves renouncing the development of nuclear weapons, dismantling some facilities and halting uranium enrichment.

In response, Tehran has put forward its own conditions. Iran proposes first to cease hostilities and hold 30 days of negotiations on the nuclear issue.

In addition, the Iranian side has stated its readiness to partially export stocks of highly enriched uranium to a third country. Tehran is also open to the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the easing of restrictions.

It was previously reported that Tehran had sent the United States an official response to the latest American proposals for a peaceful settlement. The details of the document have not been officially disclosed.

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