We are preparing security cooperation under Drone Deals with another part of world, Zelenskyy says

Drone Industry

Ukraine is actively working with partners on defense technologies and resource supplies, work is ongoing under the Drone Deals initiative, which already involves about 20 countries, and new security agreements are being prepared to strengthen the country’s defense and economic capabilities.

This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Drone Deals

According to him, National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Rustem Umerov delivered a detailed report on contacts with countries interested in Drone Deals with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy noted that about 20 countries are already involved in the work at various stages: four agreements have already been signed, and the first contracts are being prepared under these agreements, while preparatory procedures for political agreements that will open the way for business are underway with other countries.

Ukraine has already been guaranteed the first energy-related results thanks to these agreements: the necessary amount of fuel on the Ukrainian market is being secured. There will also be significant financial results.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Stubb coordinated their positions ahead of this week’s meetings and talks

Expanding horizons

"In addition to the Middle East and the Gulf, the South Caucasus and Europe, we will soon launch such new security cooperation under Drone Deals with another part of the world. We are preparing news, positive news for Ukraine," the head of state concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Pashinyan discussed cooperation in drone sector