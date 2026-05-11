Ukraine and Germany have agreed to launch Brave Germany programme

The defense ministers of Germany and Ukraine signed a letter of intent in Kyiv regarding the launch of Brave Germany.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform.

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This refers to a joint program for the development of defense technologies and support for innovative startups

"Today, Germany is the world's leading provider of security assistance to Ukraine. It accounts for about one-third of all aid to our country. I would also like to express my gratitude for the quality of this support and for the assistance provided in key areas of our country's defense, first and foremost air defense," said Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to him, this involves the procurement of hundreds of missiles for Patriot systems, which were supplied and financed by Germany.

Fedorov noted that Ukraine and Germany had recently signed a major contract, which Berlin has already begun to fund.

"We will begin receiving these missiles next year, and this is an unprecedented aid package for us," said Ukraine's defense minister.

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