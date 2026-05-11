Russia is conducting up to 30 assaults daily in south despite claims of a "ceasefire," - Defense Forces

On the southern sector of the front, the Russian army is maintaining the intensity of its assaults at nearly the same level as in previous days, despite the "ceasefire" declared by the occupiers. At the same time, a significant number of attacks and the active use of drones have been recorded.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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What is the situation in the south?

"The current situation in the south can hardly be called a ceasefire, as the enemy continues its assault operations at roughly the same intensity. Their number has not actually decreased. Over the past few days, while Russia has been declaring a so-called ‘ceasefire,’ 25 to 30 assaults have been recorded," Voloshyn said.

According to him, dozens of assaults have been recorded in the south in recent days alone: 29 on May 9 and 32 combat engagements on May 10, including 27 attacks in the Huliaipole sector.

Read more: Enemy is attempting to break through ’green zone’ in south; Ukrainian Armed Forces have stepped up their countermeasures, — Voloshyn

The enemy has reduced its use of aircraft

At the same time, Voloshyn noted that Russian forces have partially reduced their use of aircraft and "Shahed"-type strike drones, but continue to make intensive use of kamikaze drones and artillery.

"It can only be noted that (the enemy. — Ed.) is effectively not carrying out airstrikes and is not using guided aerial bombs. Additionally, it has ceased striking with Shahed/Geran-type unmanned aerial vehicles. Over the past day, three strikes were recorded, although prior to this so-called ‘ceasefire,’ it had carried out up to 150 Shahed strikes on settlements in the southern sector," the spokesperson noted.

Read more: Russians are trying to advance as far as possible toward Zaporizhzhia – Voloshyn

Voloshyn added that the enemy has not reduced its use of kamikaze drones—with up to 2,000 reported in the south—as well as approximately 300 reconnaissance drones in the air, indicating that combat activity remains at a high level.