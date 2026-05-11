EU will be unable to provide Ukraine with first tranche of €90 billion loan next week – media

The European Union will be unable to provide Ukraine with the first tranche of assistance under a €90 billion loan next week.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Suspilne, which refers to a source in European diplomatic circles.

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Earlier, European Commissioner Marta Kos said she hoped the EU would be able to make the first payments under the loan next week.

At the same time, sources said the first tranche may arrive no earlier than early June.

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Negotiations on the Memorandum of Understanding between Ukraine and the EU have already been completed. The next stage is approval by the Verkhovna Rada and the European Commission committee.

European Commission spokesperson Balazs Ujvari said at a briefing that significant progress had been made in implementing the loan.

"There are still a few steps left to take, and our rule remains unchanged: to finish the work as quickly as possible. But we are determined to make the first disbursement in the second quarter, and we will do so. This concerns a payment of about €9 billion no later than June, that is, in the second quarter, and this amount will be distributed as follows: €5.9 billion will go for defense purposes, and €3.2 billion under the Macro-Financial Assistance Program. At the beginning of this year, we received the first list of defense items. The next lists are now being discussed," he said.

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