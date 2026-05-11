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News Attack on Dnipro
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Man who was injured during Russian attack on Dnipro on 4 May has died in hospital

Strike on Dnipro on 4 May: a man has died in hospital

A man who was wounded during the attack on Dnipro on May 4 has died in the hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"A 62-year-old man who was wounded during an enemy attack on Dnipro on May 4 has died in the hospital.

He suffered severe burns at the time. Doctors fought to save his life until the very end. Unfortunately, they were unable to save him," the statement said.

What happened before?

  • On the evening of May 4, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipro. The strike damaged private homes and a critical infrastructure facility.

See more: Russia attacked Dnipro: enterprise and cultural institutions damaged. PHOTOS

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Dnipro (814) shoot out (17217) death (1587) Dnipropetrovsk region (2291) Dniprovskyy district (252)
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