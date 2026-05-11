Zelenskyy held Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ meeting: countering Russian KABs, army reform launch planned for June

Ukraine is developing protection against Russian aviation and preparing to launch army reform at the beginning of summer.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

Zelenskyy reported that the main issue at this Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters meeting was Russian aerial bombs and Ukraine's protection against them.

"The complex issue includes both countering Russian aviation, meaning our long-range operations, and other methods of defense. We are also working to have our own Ukrainian equivalents of such weapons. We have now gathered all available technological solutions and requests, and the task for the next Staff meeting is to determine what can and should be scaled up to protect against Russian aerial bombs, so that we in Ukraine can provide a truly mirrored response to Russia regarding this threat. Ukrainian technological development will not stop, and our state has the relevant capabilities," the president said.

Read more: Russia has no intention of ending war, we are preparing for new attacks – Zelenskyy

Army

The launch of the army reform is planned for June, Zelenskyy reported.

"We need to finalize the details of the changes, all necessary decisions, and supplies. In June, we expect the first tranches from the European support package for Ukraine – 90 billion euros over two years. It is in June that these funds must start working for Ukrainian resilience. Government officials are currently working actively with the European Commission so that this is not delayed. Our internal resilience and strong foreign policy work are the foundation of our defense," he added.

Read more: Army reform to start in June: phased demobilization to begin this year – Zelenskyy