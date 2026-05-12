Peace cannot be achieved without US, we need its pressure on Russia – Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that the participation of the United States is critically necessary to achieve real results in ending the war, and that Ukraine expects Washington to play a leading role in the peace process.

He said this on Tuesday at an event hosted by the Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM), Censor.NET reports.

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Key points from the minister’s speech

Sybiha recalled the importance of buying weapons from the United States and welcomed Washington’s efforts in the peace process.

"We buy weapons from them. That is why this PURL programme is so important for us, because for us it is the only way to acquire strategic air defense systems and long-range missiles," the minister said.

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Role of the US

At the same time, Sybiha does not believe the war can be ended without direct US involvement.

"This is impossible. We need their involvement, but at the same time, we also need their influence and pressure on Russia. I believe it is important to recognise this," the foreign minister added.

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