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News Shelling of Kherson
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Three civilians have been injured in shelling in Kherson, - Prosecutor’s Office

The shelling of Kherson on 12 May

On the afternoon of May 12, Russian troops continued shelling settlements in the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a press release from the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As of 5:30 p.m., three residents of Kherson have been reported injured. The occupiers used artillery, rocket launchers, mortars, and drones.

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The shelling continues: there are casualties and damage

According to the investigation, the attacks continued throughout the day. Overnight, Russian troops shelled Kherson with artillery, injuring one man.

Later, two more people—a man and a woman—were injured by drone strikes in the city.

"As of 5:30 p.m., three people have been reported injured as a result of the Russian aggression," the prosecutor's office said.

The shelling damaged residential buildings, a university building, and vehicles.

Read more: Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times: five injured

The city is under threat of a bomb attack

Along with the shelling, the danger posed by remote-controlled mines is growing. Yaroslav Shanko, head of the city’s military administration, has warned of new incidents.

"Pryanik"-type mines were discovered in three different areas of the city—on 49th Kherson Guards Division Street, in the Ostrovsky District, and on Shovkunenko Street.

The official urged residents to limit their movements in these areas, as the mined zone could be much larger.

Law enforcement authorities have opened criminal cases under the section on war crimes in connection with the shelling. 

  • As we previously reported, on May 11, at around 10:40 a.m., a child was injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson.

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