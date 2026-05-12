Russians attack community in Dnipropetrovsk region with aerial bombs: four killed, three wounded

On the evening of 12 May, Russian troops attacked the Dubovyky community in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region with aerial bombs. Four people were killed in the strike, and three men were wounded.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

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Killed

Four people were killed in the Dubovyky community in the Synelnykove district. The enemy struck with aerial bombs.

Wounded

Three people were wounded. They are men aged 37, 48 and 51. All are receiving the necessary assistance.

See more: Occupiers attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: four wounded

Earlier, it was reported that throughout 12 May, Russian occupiers attacked the Synelnykove, Nikopol, Kamianske and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 50 times with artillery and drones, causing injuries.