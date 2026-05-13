Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,344,180 personnel (+1,130 in past 24 hours), 11,928 tanks, 41,985 artillery systems, and 24,554 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,344,180 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 13, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel - approximately 1,344,180 (+1,130)

tanks - 11,928 (+2)

armored fighting vehicles - 24,554 (+1)

artillery systems - 41,985 (+50)

MLRS – 1,786 (+1) units

air defense systems – 1,376 (+3) units

aircraft – 435 (+0) units

helicopters – 352 (+0) units

UGVs – 1,375 (+2) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 287,359 (+1,853) units

cruise missiles – 4,585 (+0) units

ships/boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

vehicles and tankers – 96,142 (+287) units

specialized equipment – 4,181 (+2) units

Watch more: Fighters of 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade and RAROH Brigade destroy column of 20 occupiers on approaches to Chasiv Yar. VIDEO

"Tha data is being updated", - the General Staff added.

Watch more: Border guards foil Russian assault groups’ breakthrough attempt in Kharkiv region. VIDEO