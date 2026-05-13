Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,344,180 personnel (+1,130 in past 24 hours), 11,928 tanks, 41,985 artillery systems, and 24,554 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,344,180 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 13, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel - approximately 1,344,180 (+1,130)
- tanks - 11,928 (+2)
- armored fighting vehicles - 24,554 (+1)
- artillery systems - 41,985 (+50)
- MLRS – 1,786 (+1) units
- air defense systems – 1,376 (+3) units
- aircraft – 435 (+0) units
- helicopters – 352 (+0) units
- UGVs – 1,375 (+2) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 287,359 (+1,853) units
- cruise missiles – 4,585 (+0) units
- ships/boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- vehicles and tankers – 96,142 (+287) units
- specialized equipment – 4,181 (+2) units
"Tha data is being updated", - the General Staff added.
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