Russian forces have advanced near Zakitne in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupying forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The enemy has advanced near Zakitne," they noted.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Pazeno, Kalenyky and in Riznykivka in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState

What preceded this?

Earlier, DeepState reported that Russian troops had advanced in the Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts of Donetsk Oblast.

Read more: Enemy attacks most actively in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions, 57 combat clashes on front in total – General Staff