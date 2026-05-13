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Russian forces have advanced near Zakitne in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupying forces are advancing in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk Oblast.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The enemy has advanced near Zakitne," they noted.
What preceded this?
Earlier, DeepState reported that Russian troops had advanced in the Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts of Donetsk Oblast.
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