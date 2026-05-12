Enemy attacks most actively in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions, 57 combat clashes on front in total – General Staff

Since the start of the day, the number of enemy attacks on the front has reached 57.

This was stated in a report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on 12 May, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

The aggressor is shelling border areas.

Today, areas near the settlements of Ryzhivka, Sopych, Ulanove, Neskuchne, Iskryskivshchyna, Bezsalivka, Korenok, Volfyne, Simeine, Malushyne, Kucherivka and Shalyhyne came under fire in Sumy region.

Khrinivka, Kamin, Liskivshchyna, Zarichchia and Arkhypivka came under fire in Chernihiv region.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out three airstrikes using nine guided aerial bombs and fired on populated areas and our troops’ positions 31 times, including three attacks using multiple launch rocket systems. One enemy assault was recorded.

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Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy has made four attempts to improve its position in the areas of Starytsia, Kolodyazne, and Kruhlyi. Two of these attempts are still ongoing.

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not conduct assault actions in the Kupiansk direction.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked three times toward Stavky and Ozerne. Two of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 19 attacks toward the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Nove Shakhove, Vilne and Kucheriv Yar. Four of these attempts to advance are still ongoing.

Read more: There were 144 clashes on front line: enemy is pressing hardest in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have tried 18 times to push our troops from their positions toward the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Vasylivka, Udachne, Muravka and Molodetske. Three of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, eight attacks took place toward the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Zlahoda, Vozdvyzhivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Charivne, Tsvitkove and Staroukrainka. One of these attacks is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked three times toward Mali Shcherbaky and Stepove.

Read more: Occupiers are submitting false reports to their command, which is affecting their subsequent assaults, - Defence Forces

In the Prydniprovske direction, no enemy assault actions were recorded.

No significant changes are currently taking place in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.