One day of war costs Ukraine $450 million, - Sybiha
One day of full-scale war with Russia costs Ukraine approximately $450 million.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated this during the PISM Strategic Ark Conference, an international security conference, according to Censor.NET, citing a report by RBC-Ukraine.
According to the minister, Ukraine pays a price every day—not only in financial terms, but also in human lives.
"One day of war costs Ukraine about $450 million. On top of that, we are paying with the blood of our soldiers," Sybiha said.
What Sibiga said about peace
The foreign minister said that 2026 could be a decisive year for achieving peace.
At the same time, he stressed that this would be impossible without the participation of the United States.
"We need their participation, but at the same time we need them to exert influence and pressure on Russia," the minister said.
How war spending has changed
Last September, the Verkhovna Rada reported that Ukraine spends $172 million a day on the war.
According to official estimates, in 2024, each day of the war cost the government approximately $140 million.
Earlier, Andrii Sybiha also stated that each day of the war against Ukraine costs Russia nearly a billion dollars.
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