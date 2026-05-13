Almost 1.8 thousand cultural monuments and 2.5 thousand cultural infrastructure objects have been damaged due to Russian war in Ukraine

As a result of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, 1,783 cultural heritage sites and 2,540 cultural infrastructure facilities have been damaged or destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

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Of the damaged monuments, 161 are designated as being of national significance, 1,460 are designated as being of local significance, and another 162 are newly discovered sites.

A total of 46 cultural heritage sites have been completely destroyed.

Which regions were hit hardest

Damage was reported in 18 regions and in Kyiv.

The most damage was reported in the Kharkiv region, where 353 facilities were affected.

In the Kherson region, 303 facilities were damaged; in the Donetsk region, 225; in the Odesa region, 202; and in the Kyiv region and the capital, 173.

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What was hit the hardest

Among cultural infrastructure facilities, clubs were the hardest hit, with 1,252 affected.

In addition, 879 libraries, 191 arts education institutions, 141 museums and galleries, and 52 theaters, movie theaters, and concert halls were damaged.

In addition, nature reserves, parks, zoos, circuses, and a film studio in Kyiv also suffered damage.

The Ministry of Culture emphasized that, due to the occupation of parts of the territory, it is currently impossible to determine the exact number of damaged sites.

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