U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagseth did not specify a timeline for the use of the $400 million in aid to Ukraine that Congress had previously approved.

According to Censor.NET, this question was posed to the head of the U.S. Department of Defense during a hearing in the U.S. Senate.

It was raised by Democratic Senator Chris Coons, who sharply criticized the delay.

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The Senate is demanding an explanation

Kuns noted that the funds had remained frozen for a long time and that even after they were unfrozen in late April, the Pentagon had not provided a clear plan for their use.

"So far, your department hasn't spent a single penny of these funds, despite repeated requests," Coons said.

The senator also asked whether the U.S. Department of Defense was prepared to spend this money specifically on weapons for Ukraine and when lawmakers would receive a plan to that effect.

In response, Hegset stated that the funds are intended to strengthen European defense capabilities and that spending will be coordinated with U.S. forces in Europe. However, he did not specify any specific timelines.

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The delay has drawn criticism

When asked again about the timeline, the minister once again avoided giving a direct answer. This sparked discontent among the senators.

"Delaying these investments in Ukraine's defense sends the completely wrong signal to Putin," the Democrats said.

Kuns emphasized that delays in utilizing funds that have already been allocated could negatively impact the security situation and the perception of the U.S. position.

As a reminder, the new draft U.S. defense budget does not provide for separate funding for military aid to Ukraine. Statements are increasingly being made in Washington that Europe should shoulder the bulk of the support.