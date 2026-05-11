Trump is ’seriously considering’ making Venezuela 51st US state, - media
U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that he wants to make Venezuela the 51st state of the United States because it has $40 trillion worth of oil reserves and "loves Trump."
The politician made these remarks during an interview with Fox News anchor John Roberts, reports Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The American leader stated that he is "seriously considering" the possibility of Venezuela becoming the 51st state of the United States.
It should be noted that talk of a 51st U.S. state is nothing new in Trump’s foreign policy. For instance, he has repeatedly spoken of his desire to "turn Canada into the 51st state of the U.S.," claiming that Americans pay Canada "hundreds of billions of dollars" in subsidies, without which it "would cease to exist as a viable country."
Trump's rhetoric
- The repetition of the same statements regarding Venezuela is a consequence of the military operation carried out in early January. At that time, the U.S. military captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife and took them out of the country.
- In addition, Trump previously stated that a framework agreement on the potential purchase of Greenland by the United States is in the final stages of approval.
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