State Duma has authorised Putin to deploy troops in response to detention of Russians abroad, - Russian media
The Russian State Duma has passed a law allowing the Kremlin to deploy the Russian military abroad in response to the detention or arrest of Russian citizens.
According to Censor.NET, Russian media outlets, including The Moscow Times, are reporting on this.
The bill was approved in its second and third readings.
What the law provides for
Under the new regulations, Russian troops may be deployed abroad in cases where a criminal case has been opened against a Russian citizen, or where that citizen has been detained or arrested in another country.
The decision to deploy the military will be made personally by Vladimir Putin.
How the State Duma voted
381 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill.
That is 84.7% of the total membership of the State Duma.
Not a single member of parliament voted against it.
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