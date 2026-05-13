State Duma has authorised Putin to deploy troops in response to detention of Russians abroad, - Russian media

The Russian State Duma has passed a law allowing the Kremlin to deploy the Russian military abroad in response to the detention or arrest of Russian citizens.

According to Censor.NET, Russian media outlets, including The Moscow Times, are reporting on this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The bill was approved in its second and third readings.

What the law provides for

Under the new regulations, Russian troops may be deployed abroad in cases where a criminal case has been opened against a Russian citizen, or where that citizen has been detained or arrested in another country.

The decision to deploy the military will be made personally by Vladimir Putin.

Read more: No agreement with Putin that Russia should get all of Donbas, Trump says

How the State Duma voted

381 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill.

That is 84.7% of the total membership of the State Duma.

Not a single member of parliament voted against it.