62 combat engagements take place on front line: enemy attacks most actively in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

Since the start of the day on Tuesday, May 13, the enemy has attacked the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces 62 times along the front line.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas is ongoing. Today, the settlements of Sopych, Korenok, Potapivka, Yastrubshchyna, Baranivka, Malushyne, Ulanove, Bachivsk, and Peremoha in the Sumy region, as well as Senkivka and Hirsk in the Chernihiv region, came under fire. The settlement of Bachivsk in the Sumy region was hit by an air strike.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, one firefight took place; the enemy carried out 47 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, four of which involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched one airstrike using three guided bombs.

Read more: Refinery in Yaroslavl and gas processing plant in Astrakhan region have been hit, - General Staff

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched eight assaults on the positions of our units in the areas around the towns of Lyman and Starytsia.

on the positions of our units in the areas around the towns of Lyman and Starytsia. In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders today stopped an enemy attempt to advance near the settlement of Borivska Andriivka.

Situation in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invaders’ attempt to advance near the settlement of Drobysheve was unsuccessful.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy has not conducted active offensive operations since the start of the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attacks near the settlement of Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out seven attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have attempted 19 times to push our troops from their positions near the settlements of Novopavlivka, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Udachne, Serhiivka, Novomykolaivka, and Novopidhorodne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations.

Read more: "Tamanneftegaz" oil terminal, enemy command posts and troop concentrations have been hit, - General Staff

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 15 enemy attacks near the settlements of Dobropillia, Zlahoda, Pryvillia, Vozdvyzhenka, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove, Staroukrainka, and Charivne.

near the settlements of Dobropillia, Zlahoda, Pryvillia, Vozdvyzhenka, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Tsvitkove, Staroukrainka, and Charivne. In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attempted five times to advance near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped two enemy assaults toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have occurred so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

"Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat contact and in the rear," the General Staff added.

Read more: Defense Forces hit enemy command posts, logistics and troop concentrations – General Staff