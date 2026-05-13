Switzerland may abandon Patriot system due to further delivery delays

Switzerland may decide against purchasing American Patriot systems and instead acquire alternative air defense systems.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the Swiss government.

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The reason was further delays in the delivery of Patriot systems from the United States.

Why is the Patriot being delayed?

Switzerland ordered five Patriot systems back in 2022.

Deliveries were originally scheduled for 2026–2028, but due to the war in Ukraine, the timeline has already been pushed back by four to five years.

Now Washington has announced a new delay—another five to seven years due to the war in Iran.

The Swiss government has stated that any alternative option would also entail additional costs and delays.

Read more: Switzerland is allocating 50 million francs for Ukraine’s recovery, - Ministry of Economy

What systems is Switzerland considering?

Switzerland is awaiting proposals from five suppliers of long-range air defense systems.

These are manufacturers from Germany, France, Israel, and South Korea.

The government noted that preference will be given to systems manufactured in Europe.

A decision on the next steps in Switzerland is expected to be made in the coming months.