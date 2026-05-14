Polish President Nawrocki does not plan visit to Ukraine in 2026

Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced that his potential visit to Ukraine has been postponed until at least 2027.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

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"Indeed, President Zelenskyy said he is inviting me to Ukraine, to Kyiv. Perhaps next year," Navrotsky said.

He added that he had spoken with Zelenskyy about the international conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction, which will take place in Gdańsk at the end of June, and about a possible meeting with the Ukrainian leader at that time.

According to him, the meeting with Zelenskyy took place "in a constructive and friendly atmosphere."

What happened before?

Earlier, Navrotsky warned the world against underestimating Russia's aggressive intentions and stressed the need to support Ukraine.

Read more: Sikorski: At the Peace Council, Nawrocki must convince Trump to put pressure on Russia