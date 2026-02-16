Sikorski: At the Peace Council, Nawrocki must convince Trump to put pressure on Russia
If Polish President Karol Nawrocki decides to participate in the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council initiated by Donald Trump, he must convince the White House of the need to put pressure on Russia.
This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, according to Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.
The Polish government's attitude towards the Peace Council
According to Sikorski, the Polish government is currently "remaining cautious" on the issue of Warsaw's possible accession to the Peace Council.
Navrotsky must convince Trump to put pressure on Russia
Sikorski also noted that if Nawrocki decides to go to Washington for the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council and argues that it is necessary to "be at the table" and have influence, he will advise the Polish leader what to say to the American president.
The minister stressed that, in particular, "it is necessary to put pressure on the aggressor in Russia's war against Ukraine, not on the victim, and to seek a just peace, not some kind of quasi-surrender."
Donald Trump's "Peace Council"
- Earlier it was reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering creating a "Peace Council" that could monitor the implementation of a future agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Italy and Hungary were invited to join the so-called "Peace Council."
- It was also announced that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had been invited, followed by self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.
- Trump invited a number of other world leaders to participate in the "Peace Council," including Argentine President Javier Milei and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The plan drew sharp criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said that the initiative for a "Peace Council" for Gaza had not been coordinated with Israel.
- At the same time, Norway, France, and other EU countries refused to join the "Peace Council."
- On January 22, in Davos, a ceremony was held to establish the international organization "Peace Council."
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