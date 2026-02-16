Sikorski: At the Peace Council, Nawrocki must convince Trump to put pressure on Russia

If Polish President Karol Nawrocki decides to participate in the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council initiated by Donald Trump, he must convince the White House of the need to put pressure on Russia.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, according to Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.

The Polish government's attitude towards the Peace Council

According to Sikorski, the Polish government is currently "remaining cautious" on the issue of Warsaw's possible accession to the Peace Council.

Navrotsky must convince Trump to put pressure on Russia

Sikorski also noted that if Nawrocki decides to go to Washington for the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council and argues that it is necessary to "be at the table" and have influence, he will advise the Polish leader what to say to the American president.

The minister stressed that, in particular, "it is necessary to put pressure on the aggressor in Russia's war against Ukraine, not on the victim, and to seek a just peace, not some kind of quasi-surrender."

Read more: Reduction of Russian oil imports to India limits Putin’s resources for war in Ukraine, - Sikorski

Donald Trump's "Peace Council"