Moskalkova, who coordinated prisoner exchanges with Ukraine for Russia, leaves post
Russia’s State Duma has appointed Yana Lantratova as the new commissioner for human rights. Tatiana Moskalkova, who coordinated prisoner exchanges with Ukraine, has left the post after 10 years in office.
This was reported by the BBC Russian Service, Censor.NET informs.
Term of office expired
Moskalkova held the post of commissioner for two consecutive terms (over 10 years). This is the maximum term allowed by law. Moskalkova’s term expired in April.
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moskalkova has been involved in coordinating exchanges of prisoners of war and the bodies of fallen soldiers.
As a reminder, the Russian ombudswoman was included in sanctions lists by the European Union ("for denying filtering measures in Ukraine)" the United States (for involvement in the "systematic and unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children)," as well as Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries.
Who is her successor?
On 14 May, the State Duma appointed Yana Lantratova of A Just Russia as the new ombudswoman.
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