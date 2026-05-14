Moskalkova, who coordinated prisoner exchanges with Ukraine for Russia, leaves post

Russia’s State Duma has appointed Yana Lantratova as the new commissioner for human rights. Tatiana Moskalkova, who coordinated prisoner exchanges with Ukraine, has left the post after 10 years in office.

This was reported by the BBC Russian Service, Censor.NET informs.

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Term of office expired

Moskalkova held the post of commissioner for two consecutive terms (over 10 years). This is the maximum term allowed by law. Moskalkova’s term expired in April.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moskalkova has been involved in coordinating exchanges of prisoners of war and the bodies of fallen soldiers.

Read more: 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange is being prepared, Coordination Headquarters has handed over lists to Russian side, – Zelenskyy

As a reminder, the Russian ombudswoman was included in sanctions lists by the European Union ("for denying filtering measures in Ukraine)" the United States (for involvement in the "systematic and unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children)," as well as Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries.

Who is her successor?

On 14 May, the State Duma appointed Yana Lantratova of A Just Russia as the new ombudswoman.

Read more: Ukraine and Russia carry out prisoner exchange: 193 defenders released