1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange is being prepared, Coordination Headquarters has handed over lists to Russian side, – Zelenskyy

A prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia on a 1,000-for-1,000 basis is being prepared. The Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters has already handed over lists of 1,000 people to be exchanged to the Russian side.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in a video address, reports Censor.NET.

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The exchange is being prepared

"Our contacts with the US side regarding guarantees – guarantees of the implementation of the agreements reached recently and mentioned by the President of the United States of America – are currently ongoing. The prisoner exchange – one thousand for one thousand – is being prepared and must take place. The Americans have undertaken these guarantees," the head of state stated.

He added that the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters had handed over lists to the Russian side for a 1,000-for-1,000 exchange.

"There was American mediation in this exchange agreement, so we expect the American side to be active in ensuring the agreements are implemented," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Read more: Ukraine preparing new prisoner exchanges – Zelenskyy

What preceded

As a reminder, on 8 May, US President Donald Trump announced that he was pleased to declare a three-day ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine: on 9, 10 and 11 May.

In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that, as part of the negotiation process mediated by the US, Russia had agreed to carry out a prisoner of war exchange on a 1,000-for-1,000 basis.

Yuri Ushakov, an adviser to the Russian dictator, confirmed that Moscow had agreed to a temporary ceasefire until 11 May and to a prisoner of war exchange with Ukraine, as proposed by Donald Trump.

Read more: Zelenskyy confirms three-day ceasefire with Russia and POW swap, thanks Trump for diplomatic involvement