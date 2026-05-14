Kyiv fully restores water supply after Russia’s overnight attack

Water supply in Kyiv has been fully restored after the overnight attack. Earlier, several districts of the capital experienced water supply disruptions due to infrastructure damage.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a statement by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

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Aftermath of the attack and the utility services’ work

According to the capital’s mayor, the water supply system is currently operating normally in all districts of Kyiv.

Klitschko noted that emergency services had promptly repaired all the damage.

Read more: Russia struck high-rise building in Kyiv with Kh-101 missile manufactured in 2026 – Zelenskyy

What is known about the strike

At least 12 people were killed in Russia’s latest strike on Kyiv. Another 46 people were injured, 20 of whom are in hospitals.

Russia launched 675 drones and 56 missiles at Ukraine, including ballistic missiles.

In Kyiv, 11 residential buildings were damaged, along with more than 50 others in other regions of Ukraine.

Watch more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: missiles and drones struck capital, 12 killed, including 2 children. VIDEO (updated)