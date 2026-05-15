Search operation continued throughout night in Kyiv: 24 people were killed, including 3 children. PHOTOS

The death toll has risen in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv following a Russian strike on a high-rise building.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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"As of 06:00 on 15 May, 24 people, including three children, have died in the Darnytskyi district as a result of the Russian strike," the statement reads.

Dog handlers have searched 2,800 square metres of the site. 3,180 cubic metres of building debris have been cleared away.

398 people received psychological support.

In total, 47 people were injured across Kyiv, including two children. Thirty people were rescued.

Watch more: State Emergency Service shows harrowing footage of child’s body being recovered from rubble of destroyed apartment block in Kyiv. VIDEO

What led up to this?

On 14 May, Russian invaders launched a massive combined strike on Kyiv. In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, a residential building was damaged by the Russian combined attack. Structural collapse occurred there.

15 May was declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the massive Russian attack on the capital.

A Day of Mourning for those killed in Kyiv was also declared in Kropyvnytskyi.

Read more: Merz on shelling of Ukraine: Russia is betting on escalation, not negotiations

Emergency rescue operations











