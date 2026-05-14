5 663 11
State Emergency Service shows harrowing footage of child’s body being recovered from rubble of destroyed apartment block in Kyiv. VIDEO
In Kyiv, the death toll from the Russian attack on 14 May has risen to 13 people.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
It is now known that 13 people were killed in the Russian strike on the capital on the night of 14 May, including two children.
Clearing the rubble and searching for people is continuing without interruption. The information is being updated, the State Emergency Service added.
Russian missile attack on Kyiv on 14 May
- As a reminder, overnight on 14 May, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv using missiles and drones. Twelve people are known to have been killed. Dozens were injured.
- At least 20 people are considered missing.
- Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that Friday, 15 May, has been declared a day of mourning in the capital.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password