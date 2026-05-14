Ukrainian hockey and floorball player Yurii Orlov killed in Russian strike on Kyiv

Photo: Юрій Орлов / Українська Федерація Флорболу / Facebook

Ukrainian hockey and floorball player Yurii Orlov was killed in Russia’s massive attack on Kyiv overnight on 14 May. The athlete was only 30 years old.

The Ukrainian Floorball Federation reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

"Yurii was not just a player. He was a person who lived and breathed floorball, gave all his energy to developing the team and left a significant mark on Ukrainian floorball," the statement said.

Orlov was killed together with his girlfriend. The couple lived in an apartment building in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi District that collapsed as a result of the Russian strike.

Watch more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: missiles and drones struck capital, 12 killed, including 2 children. VIDEO (updated)

As a professional hockey player, Yurii Orlov played for the Kyiv teams Generals and Kryzhynka-Kompanion. He was also captain and leader of Kyiv Floorball Club in the Ukrainian floorball championship, where he became the top scorer in the 2022/23 season.

Russian missile attack on Kyiv on 14 May

As a reminder, overnight on 14 May, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv using missiles and drones. Twelve people are known to have been killed. Dozens were injured.

At least 20 people are considered missing.

Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that Friday, 15 May, has been declared a day of mourning in the capital.

Read more: Kyiv fully restores water supply after Russia’s overnight attack