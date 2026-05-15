129th SHMB has liberated Odradne in Kharkiv region, – DeepState. MAP

The defence forces have carried out a successful operation and liberated Odradne in the Kharkiv region. The settlement and its surroundings have been fully returned to Ukrainian control, and the enemy has suffered casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the DeepState project.

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"As a result of a planned operation, the Defence Forces carried out a mop-up operation and regained full control of the settlement of Odradne and its surroundings," the report states.

The project’s analysts note that new tactics of warfare are yielding results; the enemy has suffered significant losses in defence, and those who could have fled did so.

"The 129th SHMB continues to liberate Ukrainian land from the Russian scum," the project emphasised.

Map update

Read more: Russian forces have advanced near Zakitne in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState. MAP