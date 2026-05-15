Search and rescue operation completed in Darnytskyi district of capital: 24 dead, 48 injured. PHOTO

Search and rescue operations have been completed in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv following a massive Russian air strike. Twenty-four people have been killed, and efforts to deal with the aftermath of the tragedy are ongoing.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The search and rescue operation lasted more than 28 hours. Rescuers cleared over 3,000 cubic metres of rubble from the destroyed building.

"Currently, the deaths of 24 people have been confirmed, three of whom are children. 48 people have been injured," said Klymenko.

Almost 400 people received support from psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police, who were on site to counsel and support the victims and their relatives.

State Emergency Service units have moved on to emergency repair work.

Strike on Kyiv

On 14 May, Russian invaders launched a massive combined strike on Kyiv. In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, a residential building was damaged by the Russian combined attack. Structural collapse occurred there.

15 May was declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed as a result of the massive Russian attack on the capital.

A Day of Mourning for those killed in Kyiv was also declared in Kropyvnytskyi.

Read more: Family of fallen defender lived in destroyed building: one daughter died, other is being searched for. PHOTO





