Unmanned systems forces destroyed the Be-200 "Altair" amphibious aircraft and a Ka-27 helicopter in Yeysk.

This was reported by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The "Pantsir" and "Tor" air defence systems were also destroyed, and a dry cargo ship - carrier of ammunition, a locomotive and other equipment belonging to the occupiers were hit.

"During the night of 15 May, USF 'Birds' carried out 55 strikes on 23 military targets and facilities in the operational depth of the Taganrog marshes, Yeysk and the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea, as well as in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions, including in Berdiansk, Melitopol and elsewhere," he noted.

Read more: Refinery in Yaroslavl and gas processing plant in Astrakhan region have been hit, - General Staff

Targets

In total, the USF has struck:

BE-200 aircraft, Morskoy airfield, Russia (1st Operational Command of the USF)

KA-27 helicopter, Morskoy airfield, Russia (1st Operational Command of the USF)

"Tor-M2" air defence system, Honcharovo, Luhansk Oblast (427th USF Brigade "Rarog")

"Pantsir-S1" air defence system, Khutorok, Crimea (1st Operational Command of the USF)

Cargo ship with a ammunition, Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast (1st Operational Command of the USF)

Enemy training centre and temporary deployment site., Raihorodka, Luhansk Oblast (414th USF Brigade "Madyar's Birds", 20th USF Brigade "K-2")

"These are the 16th and 17th elements of the enemy’s air defence system, destroyed by USF ‘Birds’ between 1 and 15 May.

In total, during the air defence campaign from December to May, the USF has already destroyed 153 air defence units:



Air defence systems – 108 units

Radar systems – 39 units

Electronic warfare systems – 6



Under the coordination of the newly established Centre for Deep Strike of the Unmanned Systems Forces," said Madyar.

In addition, the Ryazan Oil Refinery was attacked in conjunction with the Special Operations Forces, the Main Intelligence Directorate and other units of the Defence Forces.

Read more: Ukraine doubles destruction of Russian air defenses in six months, Spiegel says