Lviv Mayor Sadovyi doused with unknown liquid in city center: attacker has been detained

A man doused Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi with an unidentified liquid.

This was reported by the police, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

At around 10:40 a.m. on Rynok Square, a passerby ran up and suddenly doused the mayor of Lviv with an unidentified liquid.

"An investigative team and officers from other units of the Lviv District Police Department No. 1 and the Lviv Regional Police are working at the scene.

The identity of the perpetrator has been established—he is a 46-year-old Lviv resident," the statement reads.

Law enforcement officials have opened a case under the article on hooliganism.

He later commented on the situation:

"I was walking to work this morning—a man ran up and poured a bucket of dirty liquid on my back. That’s all.I changed my clothes. I’ll wash them tonight. This is hooliganism, not an assassination attempt.

I’ve been attacked before, so I’m used to it. Don’t blow this out of proportion."

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