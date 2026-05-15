In the occupied Luhansk region, approximately 3,000 teenagers and young adults have been trained over the past two years to serve in the Russian Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Oleksii Kharchenko, head of the Luhansk RMA.

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The training was conducted at the Luhansk branch of the Russian military center "Voín."

What is known

According to Kharchenko, the sessions for young people were led by veterans of the war against Ukraine and other conflicts involving Russia.

The teenagers were trained in drone operation, engineering, marksmanship, and tactical skills.

The Regional State Administration notes that such centers are part of a policy to militarize children and prepare young people in the occupied territories for service in the Russian Armed Forces.

Read more: Russia loses momentum due to drone warfare – it would take over 30 years to seize Donetsk and Luhansk regions