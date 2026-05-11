Russia loses momentum due to drone warfare – it would take over 30 years to seize Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Drone Industry

It would take Russia more than 30 years to fully seize the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, even if the current pace of its offensive remains unchanged.

This was reported by The New York Times in an analysis of the battlefield situation, Censor.NET reports.

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The publication stresses that the key factor behind the failure of Russian assaults has been the "drone war." The large-scale use of drones by Ukraine’s Armed Forces has forced the Russian army to abandon large mechanized attacks and switch to small infantry advances that fail to produce strategic results.

Journalists note that since late 2025, Russian forces have achieved localized gains, but since the beginning of 2026, the pace of their offensive has virtually stalled, while in some areas Ukrainian units have retaken previously captured positions.

Watch more: Soldiers of 422nd LUFTWAFFE Regiment used single "Bulava" drone to strike occupiers’ fuel tanker and lorries in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

In addition to Ukraine’s technological edge in drones, restrictions on Russian use of Starlink satellite internet have also affected the battlefield by reducing the effectiveness of Russian reconnaissance and coordination.

"The mass use of drones has changed the nature of warfare. For Russia, an open armored assault now means guaranteed losses," the NYT concluded.

Experts believe that the Kremlin’s attempts to stabilize the front line and plan a "new offensive" will remain unsuccessful as long as Ukraine maintains an advantage in technological and tactical solutions.

Watch more: AI turret for intercepting enemy drones has seen combat use, — Fedorov. VIDEO