Soldiers of 422nd LUFTWAFFE Regiment used single "Bulava" drone to strike occupiers’ fuel tanker and lorries in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Soldiers from the 422nd Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment 'LUFTWAFFE' of the 17th Army Corps have struck at the occupiers' logistics infrastructure in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, a ‘Bulava’ kamikaze drone struck a Russian fuel tanker, causing a massive fire to break out.

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The explosion and fire destroyed the fuel tanker, two lorries and an enemy car.

Details about the "Bulava" drone

The Bulava is a Ukrainian medium-range kamikaze drone developed by the Ukrainian company DEVIRO. It was unveiled at the Eurosatory 2024 international exhibition in Paris.

The drone is analogous to the Russian Lancet, featuring the same X-shaped wingspan and designed for high-precision target elimination.

It is equipped with an optical station featuring thermal imaging channels, enabling it to operate day and night, as well as advanced machine vision technologies for detecting targets even in poor visibility conditions.

The drone can operate under operator control, autonomously based on coordinates, or in tandem with another drone.

It is resistant to enemy electronic warfare measures and capable of using signal relay to extend its range.

"Bulava" has been successfully used to destroy Russian equipment, including anti-aircraft guns and tanks, demonstrating its new potential in modern military operations.

Watch more: Operators from SIGNUM battalion used FPV drones to eliminate 13 Russian infantrymen in forests of Lyman region. VIDEO

Watch more: Pilots from National Guard’s Lasar’s Group struck part of BM-27 "Uragan" complex in rear in Luhansk region. VIDEO