AI turret for intercepting enemy drones has seen combat use, — Fedorov. VIDEO

Drone Industry

The Ministry of Defence is developing ‘light’ air defence capabilities in response to constant attacks by Russian drones along the front line and in frontline areas. One of the new solutions is a Ukrainian AI-powered turret.

This was announced by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Fedorov showed a video of the turret in actual combat action against Russian drones.

More about the turret

It is noted that the Ukrainian AI turret from Brave1 autonomously detects, tracks, and calculates the trajectory of enemy UAVs. The operator needs only to confirm the hit with a single press of a button. The technology makes it possible to destroy even fibre-optic drones, which are not vulnerable to electronic warfare.

The first to deploy the turrets in combat conditions were soldiers from the K-2 Brigade. Today, the system is already in use across more than 10 units on key sections of the front line, noted Fedorov.

Read more: Preparation of contracts for Gripen aircraft and launch of Brave Sweden: Fedorov holds series of meetings in Sweden

What next?

"The next step is to scale up the solution and strengthen 'small-scale' air defence. This is another element of the system we are building to maximise the detection and interception of enemy air targets," he added.