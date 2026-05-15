Russian strikes on Odesa region: 10 injured, including two in serious condition; civilian and transport infrastructure attacked

Russian troops continued attacking the Odesa region overnight and in the morning, including the Odesa district, leaving people injured.

This was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

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Hits recorded

In the morning, the enemy launched a combined attack. Civilian and transport infrastructure facilities were hit in the Odesa district.

According to preliminary reports, seven people were injured. One person is in serious condition.

All those injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

See more: Russia attacked Odesa region with missiles and drones: two people injured. PHOTOS

Debris fall

Later, also in the Odesa district, enemy UAVs were recorded falling on the territory of a private residential property and a garden cooperative.

Two residential buildings were damaged, and a local fire broke out on one of the plots.

Unfortunately, one person was injured. Information about the aftermath is being clarified.

Read more: Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Odesa region: 32 settlements left without power

Night and morning attacks

According to the head of the regional military administration, as of 12:00 p.m., a total of 10 people had been injured as a result of the night and morning attacks on the Odesa region:

six of them have been hospitalized

two are in serious condition.

All those injured are receiving all necessary medical care.

Read more: Enemy attacked Odesa with drones: Defense forces prevented any hits

Background

It was reported earlier that overnight on May 15, Russian occupiers attacked the Odesa region with missiles and drones, injuring two people.