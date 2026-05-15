Number of TCR notification groups in Kyiv increased by 40%

In Kyiv, mobilization measures have been significantly stepped up over the past several months, with the number of notification groups of territorial centers of recruitment and social support increased by about 40%.

This was stated by Valerii Kravchenko, acting deputy head of the Kyiv Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS), during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission, Censor.NET reports.

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System of notification groups expanded in capital.

According to Kravchenko, the reinforcement has been ongoing for the past three to four months and is linked to requirements to improve the effectiveness of mobilization measures. He noted that both the number of notification groups and the staffing levels of their members had been increased.

He also said the structure had been reorganized: instead of a security company, the TCR and SS created a security platoon and a notification platoon, which made it possible to expand its capacity to carry out tasks.

How notification groups operate

Kravchenko explained that notification groups are formed jointly by local self-government bodies and TCR and SS. Their task is to serve draft notices on persons liable for military service and carry out military registration measures. Such groups may include representatives of TCR and SS, local authorities, homeowners’ associations, and servicemen from combat units.

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