Trump says latest Russian strike on Kyiv is "shame"

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that during his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, he discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine with him and reacted to the latest massive strike on Kyiv.

The politician told journalists this aboard Air Force One after concluding his visit to the Chinese capital on May 15, Censor.NET reports.

Trump’s statement

Asked whether he had discussed possible steps to end the war with Xi, the head of the White House replied briefly: "Yes, we discussed it."

"Until last night, it was looking good, but they [Ukraine] took a big hit last night. It is a shame," Trump said, expressing confidence that peace talks would still take place.

Read more: Trump and Xi Jinping held talks: U.S. and China should be partners

It should be noted that Trump visited Beijing on a two-day state visit, where he held a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Russian missile attack on Kyiv on 14 May

On May 14, Russian invaders launched a massive combined strike on Kyiv. A residential building was damaged in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district as a result of the Russian combined attack. A structural collapse occurred there. Twenty-four people were killed and 48 were injured.

May 15 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the massive Russian attack on the capital.

A Day of Mourning for those killed in Kyiv has also been declared in Kropyvnytskyi.

Read more: Trump and Xi Jinping held talks: U.S. and China should be partners