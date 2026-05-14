Trump and Xi Jinping held talks: U.S. and China should be partners

U.S. President Donald Trump held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing The Guardian.

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Details

At the start of the meeting, Xi Jinping stated that the United States and China should be partners, not rivals.

"Both countries stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation," he said.

Read more: Trump shared details of conversation with Xi Jinping: they also talked about Russia’s war against Ukraine

At the same time, Trump called the Chinese leader a "great leader"

"You are a great leader. I tell everyone that. Sometimes people don't like it when I say that, but it's the truth. It is an honor for me to be your friend, and relations between China and the U.S. will be better than ever before," the U.S. leader said.

Xi Jinping told Trump that the "Taiwan issue" is the most important issue in Sino-American relations.

"If this issue is not handled properly, the two countries could clash or even go to war, which would put all Sino-American relations in an extremely dangerous situation," he explained.

Read more: Trump and Xi Jinping had phone conversation, - Reuters

According to media reports, the meeting has already concluded.

Trump began his visit to Beijing on May 13. This is the first visit by a U.S. leader to China in nearly nine years.

Trump last visited China in November 2017 during his first term.

Read more: Xi Jinping wants Russia’s war against Ukraine to end, Trump says