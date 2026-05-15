Russia may "theoretically" return to Eurovision despite war against Ukraine, director Green says

Eurovision Executive Director Martin Green said Russia could "theoretically" return to the song contest even if the war against Ukraine continues. He was criticized by British MPs.

LBC reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Contest director’s position

Asked whether Russia could return to the contest, Green replied: "Theoretically, yes."

According to him, this would happen if the Russian broadcaster stopped being a "mouthpiece of the Kremlin" and spreading propaganda, and once again met the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) standards of independence.

Read more: Ukraine has advanced to Eurovision 2026 final

Green claims that one country’s invasion of another is not grounds for exclusion from the EBU or Eurovision, and that Russia was suspended not because of the invasion of Ukraine itself, but because of the "loss of media independence" and the existence of a global consensus against its participation.

Criticism of Green

The statement drew sharp criticism from members of the British Parliament. In particular, Liberal Democrat MP Tom Gordon called Green’s statement a "stunning admission" and "moral cowardice."

"Martin Green spent this week telling the world that Eurovision is a neutral space built on values. Now we know those values are conditional. If enough countries look away, they will too," he said.

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Tom Gordon called the remarks a "horrifying betrayal of Ukraine" and is now preparing to submit a parliamentary question on the issue.

"Martin Green must put this right and assure us that Russia will not be allowed back into Eurovision while Putin’s war in Ukraine continues," he added.

His position was supported by Labour MP Josh Newbury, who said Green had "demolished his own argument with a two-word answer."

"For years, the EBU has hidden behind the language of values and democratic process. Now we know that, when it mattered, the decision to ban Russia had nothing to do with values or principles at all," he said.

Read more: War against Ukraine could turn into Putin’s defeat - Guardian