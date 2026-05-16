Belarus facilitates Russian attacks by allowing drones into Ukraine, - Brovdi

Belarus is effectively participating in the war by providing an air corridor for Russian attack drones flying over Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madiar) on Telegram.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Addressing Alexander Lukashenko, he stated that "we are tracking every single suicide bomber who, using Belarusian corridors, is heading to Ukraine, as well as every single one of your military-style antics and shenanigans." "The message is clear: a corridor for killers = complicity = cash," the post reads.

Madyar noted that Lukashenko's claims about Belarus's neutrality are false, adding that Lukashenko is "already up to his neck in the blood of murdered Ukrainian civilians."

What happened before?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered the reinforcement of the Chernihiv-Kyiv corridor due to the threat from Belarus.

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense had intercepted documents from the occupiers regarding preparations for massive strikes on Ukraine’s political and military centers.

See more: Russia preparing strikes on "decision-making centers" in Ukraine and offensives from Belarusian territory against NATO – Zelenskyy. PHOTO